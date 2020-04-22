Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Break old habits and enforce positive change. The harder you push, the more you will accomplish. A partnership must be balanced and fair if it is to thrive. Cleaning up after everyone else won't help you reach your full potential. Be honest and do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Enhance your chance to advance. Let your work speak for you instead of your words. An offer that is too good to turn down awaits you. Don't argue over petty differences.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your persuasive charm will influence others to see things your way. A connection you make will grow into a supportive relationship that will help you reach your life goal. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Your best efforts will bear fruit if you concentrate on doing a good job and finishing what you start. Take care of your responsibilities before doing anything else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be a crowd-pleaser today, but your efforts may not be as warmly received by someone close to you. Don't neglect the people you love. A kind gesture will be appreciated.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change and keep moving forward. Consider an offer that will encourage you to grow personally, intellectually and financially. Avoid getting involved in a joint venture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider the best way to get ahead in the shortest time. Failing to disclose your feelings will lead to unwanted responsibilities. Leave yourself time for enjoyment, romance and personal growth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make a change at home. A move or investment will give you the time and space you need to succeed. Procrastination will be what holds you back. Embrace new beginnings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take on too much. Consider what will bring the highest return and the best response from the people you care about most. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look over your options and consider your long-term goals. Keep your emotions under control and make decisions based on facts and figures. Say no to someone asking for too much. Moderation is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Question your direction. Don't let depression hold you back. Walk away from people who bring you down or limit what you can do. Aim for personal gain and a healthier lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider what's realistic before you jump into something unfamiliar to you. Someone will mislead you due to ulterior motives. Protect your heart and assets.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will swell up quickly. Don't overreact or say or do something you'll regret. Take a deep breath and a step back, and consider what's best for you. Personal growth is favored.
