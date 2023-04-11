High-flying trapeze artists and death-defying acrobatics recently wowed audiences attending the American Crown Circus Osorio held under the Big Top at Santa Maria's Minami Soccer Field.
The weekend-long event drew hundreds of circusgoers to its April 6 opening night that also featured impressive human pyramids, colorful comedy sketches, magicians, among other interactive and aerialist entertainment.
The family-owned Osorio circus company, which has entertained families for over 100 years, will continue its "Run Away With The Circus" U.S./ Canada tour, with an upcoming stop in Salina and San Rafael, California.