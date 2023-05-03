The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present three encore performances of French renaissance comedy "The Revolutionists," on Saturday, May 6, June 10, and June 17, at the Mission Club in Lompoc.
A three-course French-inspired meal will accompany the show, with a choice from several main courses, according to an announcement.
Written by Lauren Gunderson, the story revolves around four women whom boldly seek to change the world during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, circa 1793-94.
Characters include playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, "who hang out, murder the journalist Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793."
The dark comedy sketch is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how the characters go about changing the world.
The show contains explicit language and may not be suitable for children.
Tickets are $65 for dinner and a show, and advanced payment by check or credit card is required by the Tuesday before each performance.
Reservations can be made online through FreshTix.com, or by calling 805-735-2281.
The Mission Club is located at 4300 Club House Rd.