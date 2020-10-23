Lompoc Halloween events with COVID-19 precautions promise sweet treats, fun

A number of cost-free, Halloween-themed events in Lompoc slated for the week of Oct. 31 are offering local children sweet treats and fun while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The public is invited to join the free Tricks & Treats Pumpkin Decorating Contest, sponsored by local organization Stand 4 One. To request a pumpkin, email stand4one805@gmail.com with "pumpkin pickup" as the subject line.

Participants are asked to bring their finished pumpkins to the Oct. 31 Trick & Treats Children's Halloween event, which will be held at the old Baker's Square parking lot, located at 936 N. H Street, for judging, which will begin at 5 p.m.

The evening before Halloween, First United Methodist Church will host its fourth annual Halloween Trick or Trunk event in the church parking lot, located at 925 North F. St.

The drive-through event, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, will allow children in vehicles to collect prepackaged goodie bags and candy from volunteers who will don masks and gloves as mandated by Santa Barbara County Health Department.

Dressed up in costumes on Halloween night, children then will be invited to load up on more fun and candy at the Tricks & Treats youth event, presented by Stand 4 One and sponsored by the Roots Team, The Greenhouse and Jim Mosby.

The cost-free event will feature treats, food trucks, games and prizes, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the old Baker's Square parking lot, located at 936 N. H Street. Mask-wearing and social distancing are required.