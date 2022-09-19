The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. at Ryon Memorial Park, featuring a lineup of musical performances from industry-established musicians.
The artist lineup includes out-of-area talent, Jazz In Pink, Johnny Britt, Louie Cruz Beltran, Michael Lington, Malo, Nils, Paul Taylor, Rose Royce, and Rising Son. Local musician Jacob Cole will also perform.
The event — which celebrates art, culture, and community — will include opportunities to shop from local vendors and enjoy multicultural cuisine sold by local businesses and eateries. Wine and beer gardens will also be on-site.