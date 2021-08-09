Lompoc's annual skateboard competition returns to the city's skate park Saturday, Aug. 28, with participants 7 years and older invited to register.
Prizes will be awarded in each category and age group, according to an announcement released by event co-sponsors Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division.
Participants will be required to comply with the rules and regulations of the skate park, and wear appropriate safety equipment, officials said.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 28, and the contest begins at 11 a.m.
The cost to register is $5 per event, and can be paid in advance at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave. On-site registration also will be accepted.
The annual event is co-hosted by Surf Connection. Lompoc Foursquare Church is providing refreshments.
For additional information, contact the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.