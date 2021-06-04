Ryon Memorial Park was bursting with life as the town celebrated a near return to pre-COVID times at the kickoff of Lompoc's spring carnival on Thursday afternoon. The carnival continues through Sunday.

Crowds of parents gathered at the ticket booth to purchase ride tickets and wristbands, while others followed behind gleeful children who made a beeline for the carnival rides and prize-winning game booths.

Many attendees saved their appetites to sample from a centrally located food booth peddling traditional fare: cotton candy, funnel cake, nachos and corn dogs.

The event features a number of rides, including roller coasters for attendees both big and small, a Ferris wheel, a giant swing ride that rotates in a wavelike motion and whirly ride, Sizzler.

This year's springtime carnival is presented by traveling amusement company Paul Maurer Shows of Huntington Beach.

Access to the event is free and open to the public.

Individual ride tickets are $1 each or 24 tickets for $20. Kiddie rides require three tickets, family rides four tickets, and special rides are five tickets.

Wristbands can be purchased on-site during the event for $35 per person.

The hours of operation are as follows: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

All riders will be required to wear a mask in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.