The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival will return for year 17 this summer, featuring wine, olive oil and appetizer tastings and performances by Grammy-nominated jazz musicians.
The event is slated for Saturday, June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lavinia Campbell Park in downtown Los Olivos.
Thirty of Santa Barbara County’s top wineries and chefs will be on-hand offering tastings, and local makers of olive oil and related products will be doling out free samplings.
Singer Denise Donatelli is also making a return to the stage alongside her all-star “A Team” band of Los Angeles musicians.
The event is hosted by the Los Olivos Rotary, with proceeds benefitting both local and international projects, according to festival chairman Dave Bemis.
The Rotary club has raised more than $500,000 over the past 16 years, with no administrative expenses, Bemis said. Some projects include emergency boxes for local schools, food for local seniors and veterans, scholarships for local students, support for local libraries and the arts, home construction in Guatemala, and humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children over 12 years, and can be purchased at www.jazzandolivefestival.org or by calling 805-245-7142.