Grammy-nominated jazz singer Denise Donatelli returns to the stage alongside her all-star “A Team” band of Los Angeles musicians. The band is slated to perform at the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival on June 10. 

The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival will return for year 17 this summer, featuring wine, olive oil and appetizer tastings and performances by Grammy-nominated jazz musicians. 

The event is slated for Saturday, June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lavinia Campbell Park in downtown Los Olivos.

Thirty of Santa Barbara County’s top wineries and chefs will be on-hand offering tastings, and local makers of olive oil and related products will be doling out free samplings.

 

