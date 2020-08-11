Los Olivos NatureTrack Film Festival goes virtual for third annual event

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Olivos NatureTrack Film Festival will hold its third annual event in a virtual format from Oct. 9 through 18.

The festival was rescheduled from March, and tickets purchased previously will be honored.

Although directors are saddened by the cancellation of the NatureTrack Film Festival's three-day live event, according to festival founder Sue Eisaguirre, going virtual during the health crisis is the next best way to share a collection of films.

The virtual weeklong festival will screen dozens of documentaries and short films from 21 countries, in both live and animated form, that span categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature.

Those films to be highlighted at this year's virtual festival include:

"83° Ski the North," directed by Matthias Mayr, 2018 NTFF Award winner, Best in Outdoor & Out of Bounds category for "White Maze," sets off to the Arctic's northernmost mountain range in the world.

"Lost Kings of Bioko," directed by Oliver Goetzl, 2019 NTFF Award winner, Audience Favorite category for "White Wolves — Ghosts of the Arctic," 2018 NTFF Award winner, Best in Conservation category for "Yellowstone," this year returns with another endangered species in his lens about one of the world's least-known primate species, the drill monkey found in Bioko, off the coast of Central Africa.