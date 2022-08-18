Summer is usually an odd season for vampire movies, no matter if it's the traditional blood-sucking monsters lurking in the dark or the sparkly teen heartthrob variety.  But every now and then a movie pops up in the daylight and turns out to be pretty decent.

“The Day Shift” — a Netflix original — is such a movie.  It stars Jamie Foxx playing Bud Jablonski, a vampire hunter working in California’s San Fernando Valley.  His work has estranged him from his wife and daughter, and if he can’t raise enough money for his daughter’s tuition, his family will move to Florida.

The movie was directed by J.J. Perry who has worked as a stunt man and second-unit director in the industry for several years; Perry coordinated stunts for “Django Unchained” in which Foxx also starred.  It is also co-produced by Chad Stahelski, the director of the "John Wick" franchise and former stunt coordinator.

Garrett K. Jones is a staff writer for The Sentinel. 

