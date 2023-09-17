DeMille 1.jpg

Cecil B. DeMille discusses set design with art director Paul Iribe, right, and Francis McComas, who designed the settings for the scene of revelry at the foot of Mount Sinai.

 Contributed, Cecil B. DeMille Foundation
DeMille 3.png

The city of Per-Rameses was constructed on the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes near Santa Maria. A construction crew of nearly a thousand completed the work in mid-May 1923.
DeMille 2.jpg

The Egyptian sets in the 1923 Ten Commandments were the largest movie sets that had been built up to that time. The walls were 109 feet tall, approached by an avenue of 20 sphinxes, each weighing four tons. When DeMille finished filming, he put guards around the set as it would have been easy for another film company to make a "quickie" and then beat him to the theaters before he released the movie.

Cecil B. DeMille's original version of The Ten Commandments in 1923 has been hailed for decades as one of the great technical achievements in filmmaking, with a scale and detailed scope of production that heightened audience expectations for blockbuster films.

The breadth of the technical achievement was better understood when the original sets from the movie were re-discovered by documentarian Peter Brosnan - and unearthed in Guadalupe in the early 2010s - with help from archeologist Colleen Hamilton. 

The original production of DeMille's classic, his career and the impact of Commandments, along with the effort to uncover the films sets - which were abandoned after the film's troubled shooting wrapped - will be brought into focus during a three-day celebration of the work in early October.

