Dive in and explore: Los Olivos NatureTrack Film Festival kicks off today
  • Updated
100820 2020 NatureTrack Film Festival

One of the films to be screened, "Visions of Lost Sierra," is director Matt Ritenour’s heartfelt account of the Middle Fork of the Feather River, one of the first eight rivers designated as wild and scenic in 1968. It is now of one of the few remaining wild rivers left in the state, and by weaving together personal stories with archival footage, Ritenour’s message is delivered to great effect. 

 Contributed Photo

NatureTrack Film Festival kicked off its third annual film series, which runs from Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 18, offering attendees a front row seat to witness the wonders of the natural world.

The virtual festival will screen more than 70 nature-related films originating from 20 countries, in both live and animated form, that span categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature. 

Tickets for $10 program blocks or $100 all-access passes can be purchased online at naturetrackfilmfestival.org/tickets/. An email confirmation containing an access code to virtual programming will be sent upon payment.

Films will remain accessible 24 hours a day from now until 11:45 p.m. Oct. 18. 

Event proceeds benefit NatureTrack Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide outdoor field trips for school-aged children at no cost to the schools or students.

For the list of nature films to be screened, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org/tickets/ and for updates, go to www.facebook.com/naturetrackfilm/ 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

