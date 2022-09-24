The film and television industry has encountered a massive problem, and it is one of their own making. Hollywood has spent the last few years treating its audiences like the enemy.
They rip fans up one side and down the other over backlash after butchering of a beloved property and insult audiences who have no interest in subsequent movies. It seems Hollywood is gunning for the very people who fill their coffers.
And it's not just audiences in general suffering this abject derision, it's specifically fans who hoped their favorite franchises would do well only to have those hopes betrayed by the media companies they once trusted.
This growing trend among movie studios involves — as Will Jordan, the Critical Drinker describes — "intentionally provoking and antagonizing fan bases in order to gain attention and deflect criticism from what they've made."
The trend is called "fan baiting."
The Drinker referenced a twitter post from user @DrThalaSiren defining fan baiting as "marketing... with the intent of exciting artificial controversy, garnering publicity, and explaining away the negative reviews of a new and often highly anticipated production."
It happened with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"; there were a number of creative elements in the movie that fans of the saga questioned or flat out disliked and Disney fired back by calling these dissenters bigots and fairweather fans.
That was in 2017, but it happened again this year with the "Kenobi" miniseries; the episodes focused more heavily on antagonist Reva (Moises Ingram) than the title character, and Disney cited bot twitter accounts spouting epithets as proof positive the entire fanbase is toxic.
Disney briefed Ingram in advance that this would happen.
These provocations frequently pop up on social media long before a film's release, and if there are any questions or legitimate criticisms, they are berated by producers, actors, and directors.
It feels as if the industry intentionally does everything it can to deliberately antagonize their audiences; that alienation carries over to those tasked with evaluating those productions.
It makes it challenging to actually review media because many critics feel like they have to kowtow to the whims of studios and provide a positive review even if they personally don't like the material or have no interest in it.
Let's be clear: film and television review is subjective because it expresses an opinion... even one differing from the mainstream. The best critics are able to set aside personal bias and objectively analyze a piece of film media.
But more and more Hollywood continues to push the narrative that they know better what their audience will enjoy, practically demanding fans to like their product even if it's absolute garbage.
As is often the case with the social media hellscape, studios don't listen to understand, they listen to respond and their response is "love my product or get labeled a hater."
It's not hate to call out Hollywood from deviating heavily from established source material to pander to modern audiences. It's not hate to ask film makers to write and produce good quality movies, or at least make the attempt even if it falls flat on its face.
It is hate, however, when studios heavily ignore the very people who provide them with their cushy paychecks and forget that they need audiences more than audiences need them.