Summer is here and movies are launching on both large and small screens. Disney got a strong lead by releasing of “Cruella” as well as “Raya and the Last Dragon” (June 4) and Marvel’s new “Loki” series, which just launched with its first episode on Wednesday.

With things finally starting to open up and revert to normal, below are ten titles releasing to theaters and digital streaming between now and mid-August.

June 11: "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" (PG)

A sequel to the 2018 film, this movie follows the title character (voiced by James Corden) leaving the farmstead for the big city where chaos and kid-friendly hilarity ensues.

June 16: "Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard" (R)

The sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, this movie follows Ryan Reynolds resuming his protective responsibilities to ensure the safety of Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) after she recruits him to save her husband Darius (Samuel L. Jackson) whom Reynolds guarded in the first film.

June 25: "F9: The Fast Saga" (PG-13)

Vin Diesel and crew are back for the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious series. This one picks up right on the heels of “F8 of the Furious” and brings back recent antagonist Cipher (Charlize Theron) while adding in another threat played by John Cena.

July 9: "Black Widow" (PG-13)

This is the first big Marvel movie to come out since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019). The film puts Scarlett Johansson’s titular character through the super spy ringer in events that take place between “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018). This film will have a hybrid release in theaters and on Disney+.

July 16: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (PG)

In this “long-awaited sequel,” NBA star LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes cast for a basketball game to save his son from a villain played by Don Cheadle. This film will have a hybrid release in theaters and on HBO Max.

July 23: "Old"

M. Night Shyamalan is back with a new suspense thriller about a family on a beachside holiday inexplicably aging through their entire lives over the course of the day. This film is currently not rated.

July 23: "Snake Eyes"

Henry Golding plays the title character alongside Samara Weaving in this "G.I. Joe" spin-off. The film depicts the silent ninja’s origin story of how he came to be the warrior he is before joining the Joes in their fight against Cobra. This film is currently not rated.

July 30: "Jungle Cruise" (PG-13)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this action-packed period piece based on the Disneyland Ride of the same name. The film looks like equal parts “The Mummy” (1999), “Indiana Jones,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean."

Aug. 6: "The Suicide Squad" (R)

This sequel/soft reboot to the 2016 “Suicide Squad” opens in a hybrid release in theaters and on HBO Max. This film will have a different tone given its directed by James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" 1 & 2). Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn.

Aug. 13: "Free Guy"

Ryan Reynolds is back this summer playing Guy, a bank teller who learns he’s a non-playable character (NPC) in a open world video game. This action comedy co-stars Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") and Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok").