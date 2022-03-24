Most sports movies focus on the underdog team trope, watching their meteoric rise from backwater losers to district or division champions. Movies like “The Mighty Ducks” or “The Bad News Bears” immediately spring to mind.
But let’s talk football for a moment; yeah sure the season is done and the Super Bowl came and went, but the sport is still important to many people. Coaches and players immediately begin prepping during the off-season through strategizing and conditioning.
This week, we are taking a look at “Home Team” which is a football movie about former NFL coach Sean Payton and the decision he made after being suspended from his head coach position with the New Orleans Saints.
Produced by Happy Madison Productions, Adam Sandler‘s production studio, the film stars comedian Kevin James has Payton. While there are some funny moments and at least one scene that is typical for a Sandler production, this movie is less comedy and more family-oriented underdog story.
If you follow football or sports news then you’re probably familiar with the BountyGate scandal surrounding Payton‘s career between 2009 and 2011. The Saints team used a slush fund to pay players extra money for physically injuring athletes on opposing teams to prevent them from playing in future games.
Payton attempted to repeal his suspension and reconnected with his son while doing so; because he can’t stay away from the sport, Payton is eventually recruited to help coach his son’s middle school football team to a championship game. This road to redemption — another part of the underdog trope — becomes the crux of the story.
James is superb in this role; he is a fan of the sport and you can see he took the role seriously. The movie isn’t made to be played up for cheap laughs but instead focuses on the emotional core of a man who loves football and wants to reunite with his estranged son.
As is common in such underdog movies, Payton begins to take his coaching style in a direction that removes the fun from the game, forgetting that his players are kids and not professional athletes. What helps Payton improve his attitude with the players is the balance brought in by head coach Troy Lambert played by Taylor Lautner.
Unfortunately “Home Team” isn’t going to be winning any awards anytime soon. Like the players and coaches it portrays, it isn’t well liked by the critics. IMDb gave it an aggregated score of six out of ten and Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 20%. Perhaps the movie falls a little flat because it’s retreading yardage covered so frequently by other movies.
But it has heart. In an industry hell-bent on building up franchises and making unnecessary sequel after unnecessary reboot ad nauseum, it’s good to see an original movie based on mostly real life events. This is an especially solid lesson for all those parents coaching their kids’ sports teams.
“Home Team” starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner is streaming on Netflix. A big thank you to Jayden O. of Fresno for recommending this movie.