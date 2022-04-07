This past week, Marvel released two new projects featuring two very different dark knights. One is Marvel’s answer to DC’s Batman and the other a literal bat man. Of course, these are references to “Moon Knight” and “Morbius.”
Both properties were released within two days of each other but landed with audiences and critics in different ways. The former had a successful March 30 release on Disney+ and like a bad prank, the latter was dead on arrival in theaters on April 1 after months of being pushed back.
“Moon Knight” is not just a superhero series, it’s an exploration in mental health in a similar vein as last year’s “WandaVision.” While that series dealt with grief and depression, this one focuses on a character suffering from insomnia prompted by Dissociative Identity Disorder.
Oscar Isaac (of the new "Star Wars" trilogy) plays Steven Grant, a London museum employee struggling to understand that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector who serves as the avatar of an Egyptian moon god.
There is a strong use of reflections and reflective surfaces in the cinematography, helping audiences understand just how much Steven and Marc are mirrors for each other all while embracing the Moon Knight’s power to fight a death cult led by Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow.
The performances are inspired with Isaac carrying the weight of the drama. His dual performance eliciting a mixture of excitement at the action and bittersweet humor regarding Steven’s struggle.
“Morbius” on the other hand is far less inspired. The movie — released by Sony — stars Jared Leto as a brilliant doctor trying to find a cure for the life-threatening blood disorder he has lived with since childhood.
In his search for a cure, Morbius experiments with the DNA of vampire bats. Like a poorly xeroxed version of Jekyll and Hyde, he uses the experiment on himself and becomes a living vampire.
The origin story follows comic-accurate plot points but it does nothing new. Morbius is misunderstood by the authorities because — while he’s killing criminals to feed his sanguine needs — he’s still committing murder.
And like many other comic book origin movies, the title character faces off against someone with the exact same power set he does. Enter Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”) who plays a childhood acquaintance with the same “rare” blood disorder.
He discovers the formula Morbius used on himself, gaining the same powers, and tries to kill the so-called hero. Why? Because daddy issues. He’s jealous his father favored Morbius years earlier.
The movie feels like a rip-off of Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film and “Iron Man” with a dash of Dracula thrown in to make it dark and brooding. Didn’t we just get dark and brooding a month ago in better fashion from “The Batman”?!?
Leto is an actor who seemingly picks his film projects on a whim, like he’s summoning the wisdom of a magic 8-ball. He jumps from great films like “Requiem For a Dream” and “Dallas Buyers Club” to garbage like “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “Morbius” with little regard for the quality.
Does he have Nicholas Cage levels of debt he needs to pay off?
If you’re going to be watching anything Marvel related, watch “Moon Knight” and save that cinema money for your gas tank.