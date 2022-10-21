Halloween Ends
The official poster for "Halloween Ends", starring Jamie Lee Curtis

 IMdB, Contributed

The original "Halloween" film came out in 1978 and has been a seminal classic amongst horror fans for 44 years. The movie was written and directed by John Carpenter, who also produced the franchise's piano-heavy score.

Michael Myers - the fictional serial killer, not the guy who voices Shrek - has literally been the face of the franchise.  His silent, imposing frame topped by the William Shatner mask spray painted white is iconic.

But the franchise took interesting turns since the original.  A direct sequel picking up on the same events from the first released in 1981 followed by six more sequels of varying quality between 1982 and 2002, muddling the story's continuity.

