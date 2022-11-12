Musician biopics have been an eclectic array of films swinging from the grounded realism of James Mangold's "Walk the Line" (2005) to the flamboyant spectacle of "Rocket Man" (2019).

Every biopic possesses key hallmarks.  A young misunderstood creative?  Check.  Miraculous sky-rocketing fame?  Check.  A tumultuous romance fueled by substance abuse?  Check.  The artist's music played throughout?  Check.

"Weird:  The Al Yankovic Story" — which premiered Friday on the Roku Channel — hits all of these hallmarks in hilarious spades with a tongue-in-cheek parody of the very movie genre the film emulates.

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere
"Weird Al Yankovic" and Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on Nov. 1, 2022 in New York City.

Garrett Jones is a staff writer for The Sentinel. He can be reached at gjones@hanfordsentinel.com

