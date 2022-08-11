The Predator franchise started strong with its debut film and generated several sequels and spin-offs of varying quality.  Until this year, there have been four solo films and two crossovers with the “Aliens” franchise since 1987’s “Predator” stalked into the hearts of avid theater goers.

The franchise has a simple premise: an alien hunter on safari descends on earth to track down and hunt the most worthy game, taking the skulls of its kills as trophies along the way.

The 2022 installment is (nearly) a return to form.  “Prey” — the fifth solo film and prequel to the original — released on Friday, Aug. 5 to incredible reviews from fans and critics alike.  The premise goes back to basics, echoing the original’s simplicity.

Garrett K. Jones is a staff writer for The Sentinel. 

