she hulk

"She Hulk" is currently streaming on Disney +. 

 Contributed, IMDB

Disney+ has been pumping out content right and left for the past few months. And by "right and left," it's mostly left ... as in force-feeding audiences a perceived woke agenda that's pushing some fans and audiences away.

The newest train wreck is "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" starring Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"). Maslany plays attorney Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The series focuses on Walters inadvertently getting a splash of Banner's gamma-infused blood into a cut received after the two of them are in a car crash that should have broken both their necks ... but plot armor will plot armor.

Garrett K. Jones is a staff writer for the Sentinel and can be reached at gjones@hanfordsentinel.com

