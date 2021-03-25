Snyder Cut: HBO Max provides Justice (League) for all

The Snyder Cut is finally here. That is to say the official – original – director’s cut of “Justice League” released last week. By now a myriad YouTube channels and online blog sites have commented and commentated on it ad nauseum.

While this article feels a bit delayed, time was needed to process this singular cinematic event. The film has a runtime of four hours and two minutes after all. What else is there to say?

A lot actually.

It’s important to start with the praise. The film is good. Far better in fact than the theatrical release from November 2017. It’s not award-worthy. At least not by the Oscars’ overtly political standards. The special effects — while vastly improved — aren’t groundbreaking, either.

It’s good because the story stays true to the filmmaker’s intended creative vision. It’s good because the pacing — as long as it is — far surpasses its theatrical counterpart. It’s good because it is a labor of love instead of the half-baked cash grab by a studio desperate to keep up with its chief competitor.

The sheer fact that this movie was reassembled from footage whose existence was vehemently denied by the studio alone warrants a viewing even if big budget, CGI-laden superhero flicks aren’t your cup of tea.

The story is more or less the same as the 2017 cut. An alien invader serving a greater master arrives on earth to conquer it and regain his glory only to be deposed by a dysfunctional team of heroes led by a billionaire and a living symbol of hope.