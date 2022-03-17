"The Adam Project" is a jaunty sci-fi action movie that is one part coming of age story and one part time traveling epic. Released March 11 on Netflix, the primary plot revolves around Adam Reed, a 12-year old who gets an opportunity to meet his future self.
Okay, so the movie takes the central plot from “The Kid” starring Bruce Willis and reverses it. It’s not super original, but we haven’t seen it used in a while so no one will probably notice.
Adam is a kid who deals with daily bullying because he’s small and intelligent. Like a lot of smart kids, his primary form of self defense is his sense of humor and sarcasm which is funny and only mildly offensive without disarming his antagonists.
Adam is also dealing with the loss of his father, a brilliant scientist, and he infuses that heartbreak into many of his scathing retorts; it’s funny until he begins antagonizing his mother (Jennifer Garner) and often acts like a bit of a punk.
That’s the set-up. What follows is a near perfect run of the Hero’s Journey. By sheer accident, Adam connects with his future self played by Ryan Reynolds, who teams up once more with “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy.
Adult Adam has traveled back in time to find his temporally stranded wife (Zoe Saldaña) and destroy the time traveling technology created by a soon-to-be evil tech firm run by Catherine Keener in her third major villainous role.
The movie does a few good things right; rather than getting bogged down in the explanations of time travel and how it functions, the movie spends its time focused on the misuse of the science. While some movies have done that with emphasis on the temporal consequences, this movie locks in with ethics.
The movie also has a heartfelt script about a kid dealing with the loss and pain of his father’s tragic passing. Both versions of Adam portray a character that is forced to come to terms with his own grief, his character growth developing to the point where he lets down his walls and realizes his mom was struggling just as much as he was.
And while child actor Walker Scobell does a great job playing a 12-year old version of Ryan Reynolds, it’s both actors essentially playing Reynolds and when you have it in stereo, the shtick becomes tiresome and a bit grating.
That brings up the movie’s major downside: essentially it is a Ryan Reynolds movie where the main actor — or in this case two main actors — are both playing Ryan Reynolds. That begs the question of when will Hollywood stop paying Reynolds for playing himself in movies?
Even with that, “The Adam Project” is still a fun movie even if most of the story’s plot is given away in the trailer. One highlight is Jennifer Garner’s performance as Adam’s mom; she is endearing.
“The Adam Project” is now streaming on Netflix.