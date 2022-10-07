It's officially spooky season.  Of course that means it's time for another haunting round of Halloween-themed films and programs.

Disney got into it as early as they could by releasing the long-awaited sequel to "Hocus Pocus" to Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30.

They also wanted to boost subscription numbers for the end of the third fiscal quarter which ended at midnight that same day.

Film Review Hocus Pocus - MAIN

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2."
