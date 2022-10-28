 Skip to main content
Filmaniacs

Top 6 best movies to watch this Halloween | Filmaniacs

With Halloween on Monday, it's always a great time to get spooky.  If you're not taking kids trick-or-treating or heading out to a party, what better way to celebrate than to send spine-tingling chills down your spine with a good ol' fashioned fright fest movie marathon!

Here's a countdown of great movies to check out if you're inclined to scare yourself silly this year... or laugh the fear away.

6) "Nosferatu" (1922) - Not Rated

