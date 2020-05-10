Buellton Arts & Culture program to present 'Buellton Bach & Bluegrass Stroll'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The City of Buellton's recently launched arts and culture program was given the green light by the Buellton City Council to move ahead with a scheduled set of May “Buellton Bach & Bluegrass Stroll” performances.

Two professional-level Solvang Conservatory students will stroll through designated neighborhoods of Buellton playing lively music in an effort to brighten the spirits of those homebound due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Spectators are asked to stay on their front porch or yard area to maintain appropriate social distancing, as the musicians stroll by.

According to a spokesperson for the arts program, Solvang Conservatory founder and director Diane Byington, who applied for the Buellton Arts & Culture grant, said that she and her students are "thrilled to be able to share the joy of music with Buellton’s residents during this stressful time.”

Buellton Arts & Culture committee seeking potential projects The committee is now accepting proposals for the funding of public art installations (either permanent or temporary), community events, performances and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.

The multi-day walking performances will be led by conservatory students Kaitlyn Greenwood on violin and Luke Hemming on guitar.