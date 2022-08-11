081022 Frankie Valli

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will perform Friday, Aug. 19, at the Chumash Casino Resort.

 Contributed

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to perform their hits from the 60s and 70s.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.

Valli, group frontman, is known for his falsetto voice, having drawn inspiration at an early age from jazz, doo-wop and soul, and artists like The Drifters, Rose Murphy and Frank Sinatra. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

