Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to perform their hits from the 60s and 70s.
The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.
Valli, group frontman, is known for his falsetto voice, having drawn inspiration at an early age from jazz, doo-wop and soul, and artists like The Drifters, Rose Murphy and Frank Sinatra.
Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, Valli realized that he needed a stage name. He changed it to “Valley” and eventually “Valli” after friend and country singer “Texas” Jean Valli. And in 1960, The Four Seasons was formed in Newark — with Valli as lead vocalist.
The group achieved commercial success in 1962 with their hit single “Sherry,” which landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts. The group’s next two singles — “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man” — were also No. 1 hits.
They went on to become one of the biggest pop-rock acts of the 1960s, with more than two dozen Top 40 hits during the decade, including “Candy Girl,” “Dawn (Go Away),” “Rag Doll,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry About Me).”
Valli also earned nine Top 40 hits as a solo artist, including 1967’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” which earned a Gold Record, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In 1978, he released the title song for the movie “Grease,” which sold over seven million copies. The group is also the inspiration for the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”
Tickets for the show are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.
