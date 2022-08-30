The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Cross is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and has sold over 10 million albums.

Cross burst onto the music scene in 1980 with the self-titled debut album “Sailing,” which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

 

