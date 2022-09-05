090122 Judy Carmichael

Stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael will perform live at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary concert season.

 Contributed

Lompoc Concert Association is celebrating 75 years in the community this year and will welcome a host of talent to the concert stage. 

Kicking off the season is stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael who will perform live at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The church is located at 925 North F Street.

 

0
0
0
0
0