The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will go country for an evening with a Western-themed musical performance slated for 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Lompoc First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. St.
Attendees are invited to dress the part.
The 50-piece orchestra will perform Western music titles that include "Hoe Down from Rodeo" by Aaron Copeland, theme from "The Magnificent Seven" by Elmer Bernstein, "Strings on Fire" by Henry Mancini, the "Oklahoma!" overture" by Rodgers and Hammerstein as well as the "King of the Cowboys" themed piece "Happy Trails."
Added to the billing will be the symphonic suite to "Shane," "Maestro's surprise," and the Bill Agin & Territorial Law Quartet will present "The Gambler" and "Ghost Riders."
Other music will be performed by local high school students Kaitlyn Greenwood, a violinist from Cabrillo High, and a soon-to-be-announced Lompoc High student.
General admission is $20 at the door and tickets for full-time students of all ages are $5. Admission for children 12 and under are admitted free.
Unused tickets from the previous canceled seasons due to COVID restrictions will be honored.
For more information or ticket reservations, contact the Lompoc Pops Orchestra office at 805-733-1796.