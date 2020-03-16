Solvang Festival Theater cancels upcoming Robert Cray Band concert

Solvang Festival Theater cancels upcoming Robert Cray Band concert

  • Updated

Solvang Festival Theater made an announcement Monday morning via social media that the Robert Cray Band concert slated for Saturday, April 18 has been canceled.

The Theater said it is currently in the process of rescheduling the show.

Chumash Casino Resort temporarily closes its doors due to growing coronavirus concerns

In the meantime, patrons who purchased tickets will receive an email in the next 72 hours that outlines new ticketing options, including refunds.

For more information, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or email info@solvangtheaterfest.org

Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LA Opera finds harassment reports against Domingo 'credible'
Music

LA Opera finds harassment reports against Domingo 'credible'

  • Updated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera into sexual harassment allegations against ‪Plácido Domingo has found that the legendary tenor engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with multiple women over the three decades he held senior positions at the company, which he helped found and later led.

+10
Mexico holds big music festival despite coronavirus concerns
Music

Mexico holds big music festival despite coronavirus concerns

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — While the coronavirus pandemic has led authorities around the globe to cancel concerts and sporting events, and even shut down daily activities in some places, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino — one of the most important music festivals in the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News