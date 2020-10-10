You are the owner of this article.
Solvang Friendship House livestreams 20th annual Nashville Nights event

101120 Solvang Friendship House Nashville Nights

On stage at a past Nashville Nights event are Nashville singers/songwriters Rivers Rutherford, from left, Leslie Satcher, Marv Green, David Lee Murphy and Wendell Mobley.

 Contributed Photo, Solvang Friendship House

Friendship House of Solvang will present its 20th annual Nashville Nights fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, which restricts large gatherings. 

The evening will feature a livestream show with a special performance by Art Green, and a virtual experience with singer/songwriters Marv Green, Leslie Satcher and Tony Arata performing live from the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in Tennessee, according to the announcement. 

The Bluebird Cafe has reportedly gained worldwide recognition as a songwriter's performance space where chart-topping artists in all genres of music perform their own songs.

Options to purchase watch party packages are available and include picnic box dinners for two, dessert, wine, beer, VIP advance ticket sales, opportunities to attend the 2021 Nashville Nights show and exclusive Nashville Nights swag.

Deals on silent and live auction items will be available during the event. 

Tickets can be purchased at www.nashvillenights.org. Proceeds from the event will help support the Friendship House, a nonprofit assisted-living home which specializes in Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

For additional information, visit www.solvangfriendshiphouse.com

Event sponsors include the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Montecito Bank and Trust, KRAZy Country, C& D llp, Hancock College, Friendship House Board of Directors, Andrew Murray Vineyard, Firestone Walker Brewery, Solvang Bakery and El Rancho Market.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

