Solvang Theaterfest presents first livestream concert featuring Doublewide Kings

The Solvang Theaterfest will present its first livestream concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, featuring Santa Barbara-based group Doublewide Kings.

The live concert to be held on stage at the Solvang Festival Theater will mark the theater's first performance since March, when the entire 2020 entertainment schedule was delayed or canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The Doublewide Kings are known for their unique blend of original music and cover tunes centered in roots-rock, Americana, country-blues and the glory days of ‘70s FM radio, a spokesperson said.

“These guys have quite a following, and we’re going to provide a safe and comfortable way for their fans and, hopefully, some new fans to get their fix of the Doublewide Kings,” said Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe.

Bandleader Palmer Jackson Jr., a resident of Montecito and a native of the Santa Ynez Valley, explained that much like everyone else, the band has been "sidelined for awhile."

"This opportunity to literally ‘get the band back together' will be therapeutic and a heck of a lot of fun," Jackson said. "We’ll bring just as much energy as if we were in front of a sold-out house. We feed off each other's musical energy whatever the situation."

Tickets are $25 per household and can be purchased at solvangtheaterfest.org.