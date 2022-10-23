Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
“We are just really excited to come and see Ice Cube and see a function here in Santa Maria,” said Margo Gonzales, an attendee waiting in line. She also said other artists she was excited to see were, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and JJ Fad.
Food trucks lined up towards the back of the stage where attendees could enjoy some of Santa Maria‘s favorites, such as tri-tip, tacos and fruit prepared in many different ways.
The show opened up with an announcement reminding the crowd to “have a good time and leave the drama at the door.”
There were many parents who brought their teens to enjoy the same music they do.
Locals are happy to hear that 805 Concerts, a new concert promoting company, plans to bring more music to the area.
“We are here and super excited that they brought this to town and super excited and looking forward to a lot more concerts in our area,” said Amy Murguía, a concert attendee who ordered the VIP package and said it was “definitely worth it”.
Various security firms were on hand to keep things safe, such as Total Protection Group, Bear Arms Security Protection and Santa Barbara Sheriffs. Measures such as metal detectors and sectioning off the venue for different levels of ticket admission helped keep things smooth for attendees.
