Although the annual event was launched in Los Olivos and hosted in town over the past four years, this year it will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta, according to festival organizers.
Festival dates are slated for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
In addition, a one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
“Environmental concerns are in the forefront of our community’s collective conscience, and I believe this festival will further inform all those interested in the natural world about other people who are doing great things around the world," said Sue Eisaguirre, founder and executive director of NatureTrack Foundation.
Submissions will be accepted until June 30.
For more information including upcoming ticket and pass sales, submissions, and more, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.