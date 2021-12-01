With the success of NatureTrack Film Festival's fourth annual event that ran in conjunction with Los Olivos Day in the Country on Oct. 16, festival founder Sue Eisaguirre already has her sights set on next year.

Plans include getting back to an in-person, three-day format that had been recast as virtual programming in March 2020 amid pandemic-induced concerns, and possibly expanding the festival's offerings even further.

"You’ll have to stay tuned to find out all that’s in store," a festival spokeswoman said.

A day after the in-person film festival at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church in downtown Los Olivos, two weeks of virtual programming opened up to audiences around the globe, which film festival organizers say will remain an offering for all future festivals.

Trépanier was the featured filmmaker and speaker at the 2019 NatureTrack Film Festival, where he delivered a lively multimedia presentation on his oil painting process and his film "Into The Arctic: Awakening" which was screened as part of the weekend community event.

Online viewing statistics for this year's virtual event, which ran from Oct. 17 to 31, were reported as 2,775 video streams from a library of 75 documentaries submitted from 14 different countries. Further, 407 festival passes were sold.

Festival attendees streamed from as far away as India, Spain and Germany, and on both the East and West coasts in the U.S. Particularly strong were numbers in Colorado, organizers reported.

“It’s very exciting when the films we’ve chosen get such wide exposure," Eisaguirre said. "Many of our filmmakers have had films in each year and they make our film festival stand out in the crowd."

