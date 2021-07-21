NatureTrack Film Festival will return in October for a fourth year in hybrid format to celebrate the great outdoors with the screening of dozens of documentaries and short films shot from various locations around the world.

The virtual weekslong festival will present films from 21 countries, in both live and animated form, that span categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature, an event spokeswoman said.

This year, the film festival will be offered in hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual programming. The in-person event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Mark’s In-The-Valley in Los Olivos, followed by virtual programming which begins the following day, Sunday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Viewers will have online screening access 24/7 for two weeks.

The in-person portion will run concurrent to Los Olivos’ “Day in the Country” community event before transferring to its digital format, the spokeswoman said.

Founder Sue Eisaguirre, who made the call last year to convert the festival to a one-week virtual platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said increasing the online screening time this year allows audiences to access more films.

"It’s very exciting to have this hybrid platform become part of our festival,” she added.

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 1. Cost is based on programming blocks for both in-person and virtual, and can be purchased online for $10 per block at https://NatureTrackFilmFestival.org.

For questions or more information, call 805-886-2047 or email info@naturetrackfilmfestival.org

