The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for the 27th annual holiday decoration contest.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Nominees must be inside Lompoc city limits.
Prize winners will be chosen by Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges who will begin judging starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, over the course of several hours.
All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday decoration contest nominations must be submitted by noon Thursday, Dec. 9.
To nominate, contact Brooke at 805-875-8021, and provide the address of the nominee. Nominations also may be made via email to b_capshaw@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Photos: Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest winners announced
