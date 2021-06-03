Santa Ynez will be filled with music and vendors on Saturday, June 19, when the Artisan Market returns to downtown with live performances by local musicians.
The special event is in lieu of annual Old Santa Ynez Day — traditionally held in June — which was canceled this year due to the pandemic, according to event sponsors, the Santa Ynez Chamber.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246, across the street from the Lucky Hen Larder in downtown Santa Ynez.
Artists and craftspeople will sell their wares and featured musicians will play through the downtown area.
At the event site, popular band Low Down Dudes will perform from noon to 2 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., four young violinists from the Solvang Conservatory will perform at 1090 Edison St., and The Agin Brothers and The Territorial Law Band will perform from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn, 3539 Sagunto St.
For more information about the event, contact Linda Small at linda@santaynezchamber.org.