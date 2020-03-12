Rain, coronavirus concern washes out Santa Maria Raceway's first practice session

"Things are pretty fluid right now," said Castaneda. "But we'll continue to stay on top of it, monitor the situation and stay in contact with state and county officials and then make the best call about whether we can race March 21-22."

Sunday, March 22, will be the first of several Smith’s Kart Nights.

“The Kart Nights are sponsored by Ron Smith of Smith Alarms,” said Castaneda. “We open up the Go Kart track and people bring their karts out for a night of racing.”

QRC Outlaw Karts, Mini Dwarfs and Flat Karts will be featured.

“Opening night and the first Kart Night look good and then a week later [on March 29] we’ll have The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars back for the first time in 21 years,” said Castaneda. “That will be the biggest night of racing we’ve had in 21 years.”

For now, the Raceway is still hoping the World of Outlaws race night will go off as planned.

"We're in constant contact with the World of Outlaws officials," said Castaneda. "We've still got some time to see if coronavirus is spreading or not. We'll take all the advice the state and county give us. There is the chance they may want all large-scale events shut down. If that's what they recommend, we'll follow their recommendation."