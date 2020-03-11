Rain could wash out Santa Maria Raceway's first practice session

Officials at the Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 are keeping their eyes on the skies this week as rain threatens the first on-track event of the 2020 season.
The Raceway’s first practice session of the season is scheduled for Sunday, March 15.
But with a little rain on Monday and more rolling through the Central Coast Tuesday and Wednesday, the practice session is in jeopardy.
“It's looking pretty grim,” said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s looking like it might be a little too soggy but we haven’t canceled practice yet.
"We'll decide tomorrow (Thursday) but it looks like another patch of rain is coming through tomorrow and we might not have enough time to get the track prepared."
Sunshine should return Saturday.
“We’ll have to see how much rain actually comes down,” said Castaneda. “I’m actually at the office moving computers and printers so I can work from home if necessary. Even though it’s raining right now, the track is still pretty dry. We’ll see how well the track drains after the rain stops.
“The other day it rained pretty hard but because it’s been so dry over the winter, the track drained quickly. We’re hoping it does that again.”
If the ground dries out, there will be an open practice for all racing divisions except Go Karts.
A $40 pit pass will get drivers onto the track.
“We’ll need a day or two of sunshine so we can get the equipment out to prepare the track,” said Castaneda. “We should know by Friday if we’ll be able to get the track ready in time.”
Even if the skies clear and the sun comes out to dry the 1/3-mile dirt oval, Sunday’s practice session might still be in jeopardy.
“It looks like more rain is in the forecast for Sunday [and Monday and Tuesday],” said Castaneda. “Every time we look at the forecast, it changes.”
The first weekend of racing is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22.
Saturday, March 21, will feature Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.
Sunday, March 22, will be the first of several Smith’s Kart Nights.
“The Kart Nights are sponsored by Ron Smith of Smith Alarms,” said Castaneda. “We open up the Go Kart track and people bring their karts out for a night of racing.”
QRC Outlaw Karts, Mini Dwarfs and Flat Karts will be featured.
“Opening night and the first Kart Night look good and then a week later [on March 29] we’ll have The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars back for the first time in 21 years,” said Castaneda. “That will be the biggest night of racing we’ve had in 21 years.”
Sharing the spotlight with the Outlaws will be IMCA Sport Mods and Dwarf cars.
As with so many organizations, track management is taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of coronavirus [COVID-19].
“It is definitely something that we’re watching. We’re getting guidance from the state and monitoring what the schools are doing,” said Castaneda. “We’re adding additional hand sanitizing stations and will make announcements advising people to wash their hands and not to shake hands with others. We’ll urge everyone, fans and staff, to take the proper precautions.”
For tickets to the World of Outlaws, go to: www.WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. For tickets to all other raceway events, go to https://santamariaraceway.com/
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car series will kick off the Santa Maria Raceway's 2020 season. The outlaws call themselves the 'Greatest Show on Dirt."