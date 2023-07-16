American rock band Three Dog Night will bring their North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.

Three Dog Night made their official debut in 1968 at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, and soon after released their debut, self-titled album breakout hits, “Nobody,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One.”

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

