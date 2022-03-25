Central Coast residents can “Run Away With the Circus” this weekend at the Minami Park soccer fields, where American Crown Circus has raised its “white castle” tent for daily performances.
Shows began on opening night Thursday and will continue twice a day through Sunday, winding up with a single performance Monday.
The Osorio family’s American Crown Circus, aka Circo Osorio, is currently touring the United States and Canada with its “Run Away With the Circus” show, and the Santa Maria performances are the only ones listed for the Tri-Counties area.
Circusgoers won’t see any lions, tigers and bears nor elephants and other exotic animals, but they will have the opportunity to see performers in brilliantly colored costumes in performances of talent and skill.
Francisco “Pancho” Osorio, president of the “International Circus Under the Big Top,” said the show “offers the most extraordinary talent from countries throughout the world” and is “fun for the whole family.”
Osorio operates the circus with his brothers, Leoncio Enrique and Roberto Carlos, who immigrated to the United States with their parents, Herminio and Rosabelia Osorio, after they retired from operating Circo Osorio Mexico.
The brothers started their careers here performing with other circus shows, like Carson and Barnes, and parks, like Knott’s Berry Farm and Busch Gardens, then were hired to perform their high-wire act at Circus Circus in both Reno and Las Vegas.
After that, the brothers decided to launch their own shows, and American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio were born.
Now the acts in their shows include high-flying trapeze artists, sword swallowers, acrobats displaying feats of balance as they create human pyramids and hand-standing archers who use their feet to send arrows flying into their targets.
Others leap from and land on narrow poles, balance on platforms high above the floor or roll around the stage in circular frames.
Jugglers keep a variety of objects in the air, and there are teams that can do tricks with jump ropes your grandparents never thought of.
For motorheads, the show includes a motorcyclist who speeds around the inside of a metal ball.
Comedy acts keep the audience laughing, and some of the magicians select members of the audience to help them create their illusions.
Of course, it’s all orchestrated by the classic top-hatted ringmaster, Roberto Carlos Osorio, who provides commentary on the performers and their performances.