The
San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 11th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 1 to 3 to celebrate the long history of trains and tracks on the Central Coast.
The museum will kick off the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with food from Railroad BBQ Co., railroad vendors and displays, children’s activities, a model railroad for kids to operate, music on the platform by South Street Roundhouse and a world-class model railroad developed since the last festival in 2019.
The museum's exhibit area has been revamped since its closure in early 2020 due to the pandemic, a spokesperson said.
In addition to the event lineup at The Oceano Depot, several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays throughout the weekend, including event newcomers Dana Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo and Norgrove Railway in Arroyo Grande.
The annual Model Railroad Tour of public and private layouts will this year include a tour of 19 layouts from Paso Robles to Lompoc.
A complete Railroad Festival schedule containing details for all venues can be found at
CCRRF.com/schedule.html
The annual event is hosted by the City-County library and the Orange County N-Gineers.
For more information, email the Central Coast Railroad Festival director at
Conductor@CCRRF.com or call 805-548-1894.
Photos: Skydive Santa Barbara commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 above Lompoc Airport
091121 9-11 Skydive 02.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Skydive Santa Barbara owner David Hughes lands with a giant US flag at the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood, Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 01.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
A skydiver forms smoke loops above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood, Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 03.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Spectators watch skydivers above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood, Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 04.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Skydivers pass above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood, Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 05.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Skydivers trail smoke as they free fall above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood, Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 06.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Skydivers trail smoke as they pass above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 07.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Skydive Santa Barbara owner David Hughes jumps out of a plane above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 08.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Patty Kirkpatrick has her picture taken by Bob Winn in front of a mural at the Lompoc Airport during an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 09.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
An airplane that was flown in a event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is on display at the Lompoc Airport.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 10.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Skydivers trailing streamers pass above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 11.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
A skydiver trails smoke during a pass of another parachutist above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 12.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
A sticker on a car on display at the Lompoc Airport commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 14 (1).JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
A skydiver trails smoke above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 14 (2).JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
A skydiver trails smoke above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 14.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
A skydiver trails smoke above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 15.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Skydive Santa Barbara owner David Hughes displays a giant US flag above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
091121 9-11 Skydive 16.JPG
Updated
Sep 12, 2021
Airplanes fly in formation above the Lompoc Airport during a display to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.