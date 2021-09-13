The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 11th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 1 to 3 to celebrate the long history of trains and tracks on the Central Coast.

The museum will kick off the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with food from Railroad BBQ Co., railroad vendors and displays, children’s activities, a model railroad for kids to operate, music on the platform by South Street Roundhouse and a world-class model railroad developed since the last festival in 2019.

The museum's exhibit area has been revamped since its closure in early 2020 due to the pandemic, a spokesperson said.

In addition to the event lineup at The Oceano Depot, several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays throughout the weekend, including event newcomers Dana Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo and Norgrove Railway in Arroyo Grande.

The annual Model Railroad Tour of public and private layouts will this year include a tour of 19 layouts from Paso Robles to Lompoc.

A complete Railroad Festival schedule containing details for all venues can be found at CCRRF.com/schedule.html

For more information, email the Central Coast Railroad Festival director at Conductor@CCRRF.com or call 805-548-1894.