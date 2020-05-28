You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opens registration for 'at home' summer camp

052820 SB Museum of Natural History

Counselor Jesse Baker models his space helmet for “Calling All Astronauts” camp for ages 4–6.

 Contributed Photo

In light of social distancing guidelines, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has launched its first grouping of 5-day summer camps for ages 4-9 to participate with their families at home. The first wave of programs will run from June 22 to July 10. 

Akin to the museum's signature "Nature Adventures" camps offered each summer, the new distance-learning format includes hands-on science activities with live, interactive instruction from trained counselors via Zoom, for up to 15 campers per session.

Camp themes include bugs, astronomy, marine life, dinosaurs, endangered animals, and wizarding science.

Registered campers will receive a Camp Kit with course-related materials, supplies and a Nature Adventures t-shirt. Full and partial scholarship opportunities are available.

For more information and to register, visit sbnature.org/natureadventures.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

