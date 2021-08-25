Attendees at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo next week can expect to see a full four days of performances, concerts, dancing and a queen coronation, along with some COVID-19 safety modifications as well as mask and social distancing recommendations.
The 2021 rodeo will kick off Sept. 2 at the Elks Unocal Event Center and conclude Sept. 5.
Along with the usual hustle and bustle ahead of the annual event, organizers are working closely with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to ensure compliance with all county and state mandates.
"They (Public Health) have been working very hard to ensure that we are able to hold the rodeo. I think they understand the importance of it for the businesses and the community," said Johnna Clark, Elks media director.
While most of the traditional events will continue this year, the mini rodeo that generally takes place on Thursday for thousands of elementary schoolers has been canceled, along with pre-rodeo events like Beard-A-Reno and the golf fundraiser for the mini rodeo.
VIP tents will be modified to allow for extra ventilation, and additional sanitation measures will be in place. Online versus in-person ticket purchasing is also encouraged to reduce contact.
However, there will be no required social distancing in the rodeo grandstands, which in past years have been packed with attendees. Stricter requirements for social distancing and masking at outdoor events that existed in the spring were retired with the now-defunct state Blueprint system.
"There's really no way for us to be able to control [that] … We just encourage people to use their own safety protocols of what they feel comfortable with," said Clark, adding that attendees also can watch the rodeo and other performances from the midways.
The Elks Rodeo is far from being the first large-scale outdoor event to take place this summer. In recent months, the Central Coast has also seen the return of the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles and arrival of carnivals like Santa Barbara Rides Again.
Clark said the success of such events has given them more confidence about moving forward safely with the rodeo.
"We’re fortunate in that the Mid-State Fair has gone before us, along with other rodeos and other carnivals. Because we’re not the first outdoor event, we’re able to watch and see what other places are doing," she said.
It has been two years since the last rodeo, with the 2020 event postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark said she is curious to see how the Labor Day weekend will affect attendance at the event, since it usually takes place the first weekend in June.
Clark estimates that the number of attendees could be as high as 35,000.
"The good news is that, the other rodeos that have gone on, they’ve all had record crowds. I think people are anxious to get back to normal, and to have something to do," she said.