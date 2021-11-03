The 37th annual Vaquero Gala, Show and Sale will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House in downtown Santa Ynez from Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14.
The annual event, which honors the unique culture of the California vaquero — cowboy — is the museum's most critical fundraising event of the year, according to an event spokeswoman.
The three-day fundraising event kicks off with the annual gala dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, prepared by Testa Catering, with wine and cocktails from Gainey Vineyards. The annual Vaquero of the Year Award will be awarded that evening to legendary cattleman John McCarty, the spokeswoman said.
The Vaquero Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can shop from featured artisans and collectors who will be displaying handcrafted items that include hand-tooled leather saddles, braided vaquero-styled riatas, bridles, reins, Western artwork, apparel, jewelry and collectibles. Entrance is $5 at the door.
Featured traditional vaquero horsemanship demonstrations by Heather Kornemann also will take place on Saturday, and lunch will be available from the Elks Lodge. Attendees will be treated to traditional dance performances by Baile de California. The dance ensemble will return at 2 p.m. Sunday.
New to the event this year is a pig roast and barn dance at the Pork Palace at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring live country-swing music by Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band. Cost to attend is $65 per person or $165 per family.
In accordance with Santa Barbara County Health Department COVID-19 mandates, all patrons are required to wear a face covering that fully covers both nose and mouth while inside the galleries. Bandanas, gaiters and masks with external valves are not permitted. Face shields alone are not adequate protection. Mask-wearing also is strongly encouraged in outdoor spaces.
The weekend fundraising event is hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House, located at 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.
Tickets to the Friday evening gala cost $200 per person and can be purchased online at santaynezmuseum.org or at the door.