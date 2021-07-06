The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will host a benefit tailgate polo match on July 10 at Folded Hills Ranch to help raise funds for the nonprofit.

The mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program is to provide equine, assisted activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and or other life challenges, regardless of their ability to pay. Therapeutic riding is particularly helpful for individuals on the autism spectrum or with cerebral palsy, according to the nonprofit.

The professional league game is open to the public, with tickets being sold per vehicle. General admission is $300 and $750 for VIP access that includes a bottle of Folded Hills Lilly Rose and midfield parking.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and the match begins at 11 a.m., possibly earlier based on weather. Attendees will be notified two days prior, an event spokesperson said.

Attendees are invited to bring tables, chairs and a picnic to the polo grounds.

A silent auction will be held for a specialty cake, and prizes will be awarded for the top three tailgate themes.

Folded Hills Ranch is located across from Nojouqui Falls Park at 2775 Alisal Road in Gaviota.

For more information or to register, contact Robin Serritslev at 805-325-1544 or Robin.syvtrp@gmail.com.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit www.syvtherapeuticriding.org.

