Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People will host a communitywide celebration at 4 p.m. Friday at Solvang Park, in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
In collaboration with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students and teachers, the event will feature family-friendly fun that includes the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz band, led by Kay Dominguez; salsa dance lessons by Maggie Johnson; a dance performance by the Pirate Dance Club; interactive games for all ages; Día de Los Muertos face painting; and a piñata for the children. The evening will close out with musical performances by Banda Invasora and Banda La Colonial.
"We are delighted to welcome the community and tourists alike to the heart of Solvang for a full evening of festivities," said Adriana Reyes, Inclusion Program coordinator of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People.
The community celebration marks the conclusion of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced their communities.
To learn more about People Helping People, visit www.syvphp.org or call 805-686-0295.