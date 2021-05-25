Solvang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year, however the parade could march on.
The decision to cancel the fireworks show was financial, according to Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley President Randy Jones, whose club has sponsored the all-day event at Old Mission Santa Inés since 1995.
"We were concerned with forfeiting all the upfront costs if the state or county shut it down," he said, referring to the profits raised each year through the annual event that help fund charitable causes supported by the club.
Jones added that the Rotary Club already is "planning the biggest and best for 2022."
The Independence Day parade, sponsored by the Solvang Rotary Club, still could roll through downtown Solvang as club members continue to discuss the possibility.
The status of the parade will be confirmed next week, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.
A rider on the Lucky Clover 4-H Club float squirts water at the crowd lining Mission Drive during the annual Solvang fourth of July Parade. The club bagged the Best Road Apple Crew Award from the judges.
A little rider from the Willow Creek Ranch Family and Friends entry looks at the crowd as she moves down Mission Drive in the annual Solvang July 4th Parade. Judges chose the entry for the Best Animal Group Award.
A member of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Mecha Pirates robotics team draws cheers from the crowd along Mission Drive as he catches a ball tossed to him by a robot during the annual Solvang July 4th Parade. The team scored the Best School Group Award.
A classic red convertible, sedan, cabriolet and other cars from the Santa Maria Model A Club cruise down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang Fourth of July Parade. The combined Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valley clubs drove away with the Sweepstakes Award.
The Vikings of Solvang float, towing a statue, rounds the corner of Copenhagen Drive onto Alisal Road during the annual Solvang July 4th Parade. The Vikings sailed off with the Best Viking Ship Award as their plunder.
GALLERY: Solvang honors veterans at 4th of July parade
Crowds lined the streets of Solvang Tuesday as equestrians, marching bands, floats, and of course, grand marshal and WWII veteran Jim Kunkle, marched, road and drove during the 2017 Independence Day parade. The parade kicked off a day of festivities including a community barbecue and festival, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. at Mission Santa Ines. For more photos of Tuesday's July 4 celebration, see the July 11 edition of the Santa Ynez Valley Extra, or visit our website at syvnews.com
