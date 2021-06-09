Solvang's annual Independence Day Parade will go on this year, representing a comeback after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic.
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. July 4 down a route that has yet to be determined but will soon be announced, according to Allan Jones, longtime parade announcer and member of the Solvang Rotary Club, annual parade sponsors.
The fireworks show was called off in late May for the second consecutive year, according to Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley President Randy Jones, who cited a financial risk due to the pandemic.